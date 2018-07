JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned miner Inalum has secured $5.2 billion in financing from 11 foreign and local banks, according to several sources with knowledge of the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Trucks operate in the open-pit mine of PT Freeport's Grasberg copper and gold mine complex near Timika, in the eastern region of Papua, Indonesia on September 19, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/File Photo

The financing would be used in part to pay for a $3.85 billion deal for a majority stake in the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N), said the sources, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.