Commodities
May 27, 2019 / 10:15 AM / in an hour

Indonesia, Inpex agree on Masela block development framework: energy ministry

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy ministry said on Monday the upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas agreed with Japanese oil and gas company Inpex Corp on a framework for revised plan of development for the Masela gas block.

The government expects to have at least 50% share in production from the block, which will be developed with an estimated investment of $20 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The agreement on the framework was reached on May 16, during a visit by Indonesian officials to Tokyo, it added.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

