Indonesia, Inpex agree on Masela block development framework: energy ministry

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy ministry said on Monday the upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas agreed with Japanese oil and gas company Inpex Corp on a framework for revised plan of development for the Masela gas block.

The government expects to have at least 50% share in production from the block, which will be developed with an estimated investment of $20 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The agreement on the framework was reached on May 16, during a visit by Indonesian officials to Tokyo, it added.