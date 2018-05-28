FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 3:24 AM / in 2 hours

Indonesia central bank's extra policy meeting to look ahead to Fed's June review - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The additional policy meeting that Indonesia’s central bank has scheduled for Wednesday is a pre-emptive review ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting, Bank Indonesia’s new governor said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Perry Warjiyo, Indonesia's new central bank governor, speaks to members of the media following his inuaguration in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Perry Warjiyo, sworn in as governor last week, said it is “not an emergency” meeting, but was meant to quickly respond to market movements if necessary.

Bank Indonesia on May 17 raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since November 2014 in a bid to bolster the fragile rupiah and stem an outflow of capital. Last week it said it will hold an additional meeting on Wednesday to discuss economic and monetary conditions.

Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

