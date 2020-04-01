Indonesia approves new copper export permit for Freeport Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved a new export permit for 1.07 million tonnes of copper concentrate for Freeport Indonesia, operator of the world’s second-biggest copper mine, an energy ministry official told Reuters.

The permit is from March 16 this year and will last until March 15, 2021, the ministry official and Riza Pratama, a Freeport Indonesia spokesman, told Reuters separately.

Indonesia had also approved a new export permit for 373,626 tonnes of copper concentrate for PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara, which is also valid for a year.