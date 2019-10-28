Indonesian nickel miners agree to stop ore exports immediately: investment chief

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s nickel miners agreed on Monday to stop nickel ore exports immediately, the country’s investment agency chief Bahlil Lahadalia said, after Jakarta last month brought forward a ban on shipments to January 2020 from 2022.

Ores that are supposed to be exported will be bought by local smelter operators at the “international price” with tax and transhipment costs deducted, Lahadalia said.