Pertamina in talks with Exxon, Chevron to buy H2 2019 Indonesian crude

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state energy company Pertamina is still in talks with U.S. oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp to buy their share of Indonesian crude production for the second half this year, a senior Pertamina official said.

Pertamina wants to buy more domestic crude in order to reduce imports.

“Discussion with Chevron has, so far, been positive. But we can’t promise any details because negotiations are still in process. With Exxon, we’re still in discussion,” Dharmawan Samsu, director of upstream at Pertamina told reporters late Thursday.

Pertamina inked a deal to buy 2.5 million barrels of Minas and Duri crude per month from Chevron in the first half of 2019.

Pertamina has yet to reach a deal to buy Banyu Urip crude from Exxon Mobil so far this year, Samsu said.

Industry sources said it was because prices were high.

It’s “still on negotiation”, Erwin Maryoto, VP Public and government affairs, ExxonMobil, told Reuters .

Chevron could not be immediately reached for comment.