Indonesia to change crude palm oil export levy system "soon" - official

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will change its crude palm oil export levy system “soon”, Eddy Abdurrachman, the chief executive the government body in charge of collecting palm oil levies (BPDB), told Reuters on Monday.

Indonesian authorities have been weighing up for months whether to cut the crude palm oil (CPO) export levy, which has been at its highest level for five months in a row, hurting demand.

“The finance ministry regulation is still being processed, I can’t confirm when it will take effect,” Eddy said by text message.