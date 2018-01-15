FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 2:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Golkar Party appoints new parliamentary speaker amid graft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Golkar Party has appointed Bambang Soesatyo as parliamentary speaker, after the previous speaker was indicted in a $170 million corruption scandal late last year, the party’s secretary general Muhammad Sarmuji said on Monday.

Golkar, which is a member of President Joko Widodo’s ruling coalition, has come under pressure to elect a speaker to clean up the party’s image and improve the standing of parliament, long regarded by Indonesians as riddled with entrenched corruption.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.