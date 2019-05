Pegatron eyes spending up to $1 billion in Indonesia to make chips for Apple: official

An Apple Store employee walks past an illustration of iPhones at the new Apple Carnegie Library during the grand opening and media preview in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Taiwan electronics company Pegatron has signed a letter of intent stating it intends to invest 10 trillion to 15 trillion rupiah ($695 million to $1 billion) in an Indonesian factory to produce chips for Apple smartphones, the Indonesian deputy industry minister said on Tuesday.

Pegatron plans to produce the chips in partnership with Indonesian electronics company PT Sat Nusapersada, Deputy Minister Warsito Ignatius told Reuters.

“The factory might also be used to produce MacBook components as well, but it would not be in the short term,” Ignatius said.