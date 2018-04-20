FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Indonesia removes Pertamina chief after oil spill, other issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has removed Pertamina chief executive Elia Massa Manik after a series of problems at the state-owned energy company, including a recent oil spill and slow progress on refinery developments, Deputy State Owned Enterprise Minister Fajar Harry Sampurno said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The new chief executive of Indonesia's state energy company, Pertamina, Elia Massa Manik, listens to a journalist's question at the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Manik will be temporarily replaced by Nicke Widyawati, formerly head of human resources at Pertamina, who will serve as acting chief executive until a formal replacement is nominated, Sampurno said.

Manik was among five Pertamina directors replaced in the leadership shakeup on Friday.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Kim Coghill

