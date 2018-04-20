Indonesia removes Pertamina chief after oil spill, other issues

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has removed Pertamina chief executive Elia Massa Manik after a series of problems at the state-owned energy company, including a recent oil spill and slow progress on refinery developments, Deputy State Owned Enterprise Minister Fajar Harry Sampurno said on Friday.
Manik will be temporarily replaced by Nicke Widyawati, formerly head of human resources at Pertamina, who will serve as acting chief executive until a formal replacement is nominated, Sampurno said.
Manik was among five Pertamina directors replaced in the leadership shakeup on Friday.
