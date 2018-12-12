Indonesia's Pertamina appoints SK, Hyundai for $4 billion refinery upgrade

A sign of the state-owned Pertamina seen at a petrol station in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

(This December 10 story was corrected to change company name in paragraph one to Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd, not Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd)

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Pertamina on Monday said it had appointed South Korea’s SK Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd and Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd as engineering and construction contractors for its Balikpapan refinery upgrade.

The $4 billion project will be jointly undertaken by Indonesia’s PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk and Rekayasa Industri, Ignatius Tallulembang, director of large projects at the state-owned energy company, said at a media briefing.

At the same event, Pertamina signed a framework agreement with Oman’s Overseas Oil and Gas LLC (OOG) to develop a new $10 billion refinery and petrochemical complex in Bontang, also on the island of Borneo.

Once completed, OOG is expected to supply 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil to the refinery, Tallulembang said.