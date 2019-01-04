Indonesia Pertamina to buy domestic crude oil from foreign contractors from Jan-source

An Aerial view of PT Pertamina refinery Plaju in Palembang, Indonesia, October 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy company PT Pertamina has signed deal to purchase crude oil produced from domestic fields by Chevron Corp, PetroChina and others, a company source familiar with the matter said.

Purchases will start this month, the source said, without disclosing the volume agreed.

Foreign oil contractors in Indonesia were ordered last August to sell their uncontracted production to Pertamina as part of government effort to reduce energy imports and help the ailing rupiah.