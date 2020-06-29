Commodities
June 29, 2020 / 9:23 AM / in 4 hours

Indonesia's Pertamina plans $133 billion capital spending over six years

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Pertamina fuel station in Labuan Bajo on Flores Island, Indonesia April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia state oil company PT Pertamina will allocate $133 billion on capital expenditure over the next six years, Strategic Director Iman Rachman told parliament on Monday.

He said 47% of the investments would come from Pertamina’s own funds, 10% would be raised through project financing, 28% would be raised from other external funds and 15% would come from equity financing. He added that initial public offerings (IPOs) would be part of Pertamina’s fund raising strategy.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below