Indonesia's Pertamina plans $133 billion capital spending over six years

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia state oil company PT Pertamina will allocate $133 billion on capital expenditure over the next six years, Strategic Director Iman Rachman told parliament on Monday.

He said 47% of the investments would come from Pertamina’s own funds, 10% would be raised through project financing, 28% would be raised from other external funds and 15% would come from equity financing. He added that initial public offerings (IPOs) would be part of Pertamina’s fund raising strategy.