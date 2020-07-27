Pertamina first-half oil production slightly below target: statement

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past a car at a state-owned Pertamina petrol station in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - PT Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas company, produced 414,400 barrels per day (bpd) and 2,721 million cubic feet of natural gas per day (mmcfd) in January to June this year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Production was slightly below the company’s target of 430,000 bpd of oil and 2,857 mmcfd of gas this year.

Production numbers also account for output outside of Indonesia, the statement said.