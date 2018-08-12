Eight dead, one survivor in Indonesian plane crash

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian search and rescue teams found eight victims and one survivor after a small plane crashed in the eastern province of Papua, police said on Sunday.

The Dimonim Air passenger plane carrying nine people, including a 12-year old child who survived, lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday afternoon and was later found by local residents in Pegunungan Bintang district.

The child suffered broken bones and was being treated at the local hospital.

Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record with frequent accidents. An AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Java Sea in late 2014, killing all 162 people on board.