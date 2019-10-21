Indonesian opposition leader Prabowo Subianto to join cabinet

Indonesia's losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he arrives to attend the inauguration of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo for the second term, at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Indonesia October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian opposition leader Prabowo Subianto said on Monday he had been asked by President Joko Widodo to join the cabinet to help in the area of defense, and the former general said he had accepted the invitation.

“Today we were formally asked and we are able to help,” Prabowo, who was Widodo’s challenger in April’s bitterly fought election, told reporters after meeting Widodo at the presidential palace.

He did not confirm his position in the cabinet, but media reports have suggested Prabowo would serve as defense minister.