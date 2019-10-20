Indonesian president pledges to improve human resources, job creation

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he would make improving human resources his top priority in a second term in office to help lay the foundation for making the economy among the world’s top five by 2045.

Widodo made the remarks after he was sworn in for a second term at parliament under tight security.

The president said he would push two bills that would replace existing laws that have hampered job creation, as well as warning he could sack underperforming civil servants.