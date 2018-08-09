Indonesia's president to register candidacy for 2019 election: media

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo will formally register as a candidate in a 2019 presidential election on Friday, according to the news website BeritaSatu.com.

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

“Tomorrow morning ... I and my vice president candidate will register to the election commission,” Widodo was quoted as saying. He did not name his running mate.

Indonesia, the world’s third largest democracy and biggest Muslim majority country, goes to the polls in April. Candidates for president and vice president have until Friday to register their nominations.