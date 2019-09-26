Indonesia president considers revoking law governing anti-graft agency

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that he is considering feedback and would make a decision soon on whether to use his authority to revoke a new anti-corruption agency law.

“There has been a lot of input given to me, mainly on releasing a regulation in lieu of law. Of course we will consider it, assess it immediately,” Widodo told reporters in a televised broadcast.

Indonesia’s parliament last week approved changes to a law governing the country’s anti-corruption agency, sparking alarm among activists who say revisions that include curbing its freedom to wiretap suspects will hurt the fight against graft.