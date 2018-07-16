Indonesia antigraft agency raids PLN chief's house in power station probe: media

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) searched the house of Sofyan Basir, chief executive of state electricity utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), on Sunday night as part of a graft investigation, Berita Satu reported on Sunday, citing a KPK spokesman.

The search was for evidence in an ongoing graft investigation linked to a coal-fired power station project in Riau province, Berita Satu reported, citing KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah. [bit.ly/2miyKhH]

PLN spokesman I Made Suprateka confirmed the search in a text message to a Reuters reporter late on Sunday. PLN’s management and Basir are cooperating with investigators and will obey the law, Suprateka said.

“We hope the search at the house of Sofyan Basyir by the KPK is carried out in accordance with the law and is transparent,” he said.

“Up to this point the management of PLN has not received from the KPK any information on the status of Sofyan Basir,” Suprateka added.

The probe is the latest in a string of high profile graft investigations under President Joko Widodo, who is working to improve the image of Indonesia’s energy sector after a series of scandals implicating government officials.

Eni Saragih, the deputy chief of parliament commission VII, which oversees the energy sector, was arrested by the KPK on Friday on allegations she received bribes worth 4.8 billion rupiah ($333,402.79), Berita Satu reported.

Basir is expected to hold a press conference regarding the investigation on Monday afternoon, PLN spokesman Suprateka said.