Indonesia picks banker, anti-graft official to lead state power utility

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises ministry has appointed a banker and a former anti-corruption official to lead state power company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), the government said in a statement on Monday.

State enterprises minister Erick Thohir has named Amien Sunaryadi, a former deputy chairman of anti-graft watchdog the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), as PLN’s president commissioner, a leading advisory and supervisory role for the company, the statement said.

Zulkifli Zaini, who between 2010 to 2013 was chief executive of Bank Mandiri - one of Indonesia’s largest banks, was appointed as CEO, it said.

PLN’s previous CEO, former banker Sofyan Basir, had been investigated by the KPK for bribery related to a coal-fired power plant project, but was acquitted of all charges by the special corruption court last month.

However, the scandal has drawn public attention to the electricity sector, with the case implicating other high-ranking people in the government and private sector.

Sunaryadi was appointed for his “progressive” ways and a track record of uncovering high profile corruption cases, according to the statement.

The pair have been tasked with increasing the use of renewable sources in PLN’s energy mix, the ministry said.

Thohir, who was appointed by President Joko Widodo in October, has been spearheading shake-ups in some state companies to stamp out corruption and improve balance sheets.