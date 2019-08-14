Indonesian president will soon announce new cabinet for second term: media

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian president Joko Widodo leaves after a press briefing in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said he will soon announce a second term 34-minister cabinet, media reported on Wednesday.

“We will announce soon because markets and the people have been waiting,” Widodo said during an event with chief editors of Indonesian media, as quoted by newswebsite beritasatu.com.

The president, whose second term would officially begin in October, said 55% of the seats in cabinet will be filled with professionals and the rest politicians, according to the reports.