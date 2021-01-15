'Strong' aftershocks possible after quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

Members of a search and rescue agency team work to free a person from the rubble after an earthquake, in Mamuju, West Sulawesi Province, Indonesia January 15, 2021 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Basarnas Sulbar/via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Strong aftershocks could follow a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early on Friday, the chief of Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference there had been at least 26 aftershocks after two strong quakes had rocked the area since Thursday afternoon.

At last seven people have been killed, more than 600 injured and thousands displaced from the series of earthquakes in the past 24 hours.