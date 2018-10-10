Indonesia's Bali rattled by quake, no reports of major damage

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, causing brief panic among residents though there was no potential for a tsunami and no immediate reports of major damage.

The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are being held this week in Bali and attended by more than 19,000 delegates and other guests, including ministers and some leaders.

The quake located in the Bali Sea shook buildings for several seconds on Bali and some residents briefly left their homes in the island’s capital Denpasar, a Reuters witness said.

The USGS put the epicenter as 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Sumberanyar on nearby Java island.

Indonesia suffered a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami last month on the island of Sulawesi killing more than 2,000 people.