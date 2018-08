JAKARTA (Reuters) - The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Lombok Island on Sunday rose to 82 from 32, disaster officials said.

Patients are evacuated outside to the Mataram City hospital parking lot after a strong earthquake in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia August 5, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Thousands of people were evacuated from buildings to outdoor shelters, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.