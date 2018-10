JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s disaster agency said more heavy equipment and rescue personnel were needed to help recover bodies after Friday’s quake and tsunami disaster.

Damaged buildings and debris are seen after an earthquake in Palu, Indonesia September 30, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.PALANG MERAH INDONESIA/via REUTERS

The agency had reported 844 confirmed dead by Monday, most of them in the city of Palu, but the toll was expected to rise with many areas yet to be reached by rescuers.

Police were providing escorts for aid convoys to prevent supplies being intercepted.