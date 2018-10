JAKARTA (Reuters) - The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has risen to 1,407, the disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday.

Sand is placed over dead bodies of the victims of the earthquake and tsunami during a mass burial at the Poboya Cemetery in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

More than 2,500 people were heavily injured in the 7.5 magnitude quake and deadly tsunami waves it triggered last Friday, the agency said.