September 30, 2018 / 6:52 AM / in 2 minutes

Death toll from Indonesian quake, tsunami rises to 832: agency

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi rose to 832 on Sunday, the national disaster mitigation agency said, adding it assessed the affected area to be bigger than initially thought.

People search through debris in a residential area following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia September 30, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS

Many people were reported trapped in the rubble of buildings brought down in the 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck on Friday and triggered tsunami waves as high as six meters (20 feet), agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Robert Birsel

