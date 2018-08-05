At least one person killed by 7.0 quake in Indonesia's Lombok, Bali islands

DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday, killing at least one person and triggering panic among holidaymakers and residents.

People react following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia August 5, 2018, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

The quake struck Lombok in the early evening at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and briefly stranded hundreds of hikers on the slopes of a volcano.

A police official in Mataram in central Lombok said at least one person was killed. A rescue volunteer told local media that three others, including a child, were confirmed dead.

A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Power cuts were affecting most of the island of Lombok, media cited the head of the local disaster mitigation agency as saying. The extent of damage was not yet clear.

Travelers at the international airports in Bali and Lombok were thrown into panic and there was minor damage to the buildings, but operations were not disrupted, officials said.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels, and restaurants.

“All the hotel guests were running, so I did too. People filled the streets,” said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist. “A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

Other witnesses said the initial quake grew in intensity over several seconds, rattling windows and doors, and there were many aftershocks.

The country’s disaster management agency urged people to stay away from the sea. However, an initial warning of a tsunami with waves of up to half a meter was later withdrawn.