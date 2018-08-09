FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 5:43 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Another strong quake hits Indonesia's Lombok, buildings collapse: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PEMENANG, Indonesia (Reuters) - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit Indonesia’s Lombok island on Thursday, causing some buildings to collapse, according to witnesses and the Southeast Asian nation’s meteorology and geophysics agency.

The latest quake was felt strongly on the island and followed a 6.9 quake on Sunday that killed at least 131 people and damaged thousands of houses.

A Reuters witness said the latest quake sent people into the streets in panic and caused buildings to collapse.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Paul Tait

