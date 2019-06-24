World News
Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia: USGS

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings.

The quake hit at a depth of 136 miles, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

