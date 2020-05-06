Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes in sea off Indonesia, no tsunami risk

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck in the Banda Sea, off Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 117 km (73 miles), EMSC said. The U.S. Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.8.
The earthquake is not capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region, the Indonesia Tsunami Service Provider said.
Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire”, often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.
Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams