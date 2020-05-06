Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes in sea off Indonesia, no tsunami risk

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck in the Banda Sea, off Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 117 km (73 miles), EMSC said. The U.S. Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.8.

The earthquake is not capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region, the Indonesia Tsunami Service Provider said.

Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire”, often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.