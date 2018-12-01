Earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands: USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was centered 279 kilometers (173 miles) west of Saumlaki in the Tanimbar Islands, the USGS said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.