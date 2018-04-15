Magnitude 5.9 quake hits off Indonesia: USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.9 quake struck off Indonesia in the Moluccas on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck at 2:30 a.m. (1930 GMT on Sunday), was centered 53 miles (85.3 km) northwest of Ternate at a depth of 22.7 miles (36.5 km) below the seabed. The USGS originally reported the quake had a 6.1 magnitude.

A magnitude 5.9 is considered moderate and can cause considerable damage when on land.

Indonesia is in the so-called Ring of Fire and is earthquake-prone.