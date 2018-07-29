FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2018 / 11:26 PM / a few seconds ago

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's Lombok island: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Sunday struck the Indonesian island of Lombok, a popular tourist destination, and was quickly followed by an aftershock, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which struck at 6:47 a.m. on Sunday (2247 GMT on Saturday), was followed less than an hour later by an aftershock of magnitude 5.4 in the same area, the USGS said.

The epicenter’s location was revised to 30.7 miles (49.5 km) northeast of the island’s main city of Mataram. The tremor was only 4.35 miles deep (7 km), a shallow depth that would have amplified its effect.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the European quake agency, put the magnitude at 6.5.

The earthquake was on land and did not trigger any waves or tsunami.

Lombok is the next island east of Bali.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
