July 28, 2018 / 11:26 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Lombok island in Indonesia: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the touristic island of Lombok in Indonesia on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s epicenter was 80 miles (128.75 km) northeast of the islands main city of Mataram and was very shallow, which would have amplified its effect.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the European quake agency, put the magnitude at 6.5.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang

