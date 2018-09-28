Moderate quake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi, but no tsunami threat

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency BMKG said.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at a moderate 6.1 and a relatively shallow 18 km.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

