Indonesia raises Lombok quake death toll to 91

JAKARTA (Reuters) - At least 91 people were killed when a powerful quake rocked the Indonesian resort islands of Lombok and Bali, the disaster mitigation agency said on Monday.

Most of the victims were on the northern side of Lombok, near the epicenter of the 6.9 magnitude quake that hit in the early evening of Sunday. Two people died on the neighboring island of Bali, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

He said the death toll was expected to rise further as more data became available.

“Data collection continues and (rescue) efforts are still ongoing,” Nugroho told a news conference, adding that there were no foreigners among the victims so far.

At least 209 people were injured.

Slideshow (7 Images)