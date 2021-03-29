Fire at Pertamina's Balongon oil refinery will not impact operations: CEO

Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia, March 29, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A fire at the Balongon oil refinery operated by state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina has not damaged the refinery’s processing capabilities, Pertamina Chief Executive Officer Nicke Widyawati told a news conference on Monday.

The blaze that broke out in the early hours of Monday, injuring five and forcing 950 residents to evacuate was focused on the refinery’s tanks, with no damage to the processing plant, Widyawati told reporters.

While the refinery was shut down to fight the fire, the company said there it hoped operations could return to normal in the next five days.