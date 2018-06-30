FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2018 / 6:23 AM / in an hour

Indonesia’s Inalum close to acquiring Rio interest in Grasberg copper mine: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned mining holding company, PT Inalum, is close to finalising a multi-billion-dollar deal to acquire Rio Tinto’s participating interest in the giant Grasberg copper mine, operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc, a government official said.

“Now we are preparing contracts. You could say it’s already completed - all that’s left is the finalization of documents that need to be signed,” Deputy State-Owned Enterprises Minister Fajar Kurniawan told reporters.

Kurniawan added that the acquisition valued at “below $4 billion” would be announced by the government “in the near future” and may be completed in July.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fergus Jensen

