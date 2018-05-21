FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 2:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia central bank to conduct three FX swap this week: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will conduct three foreign exchange swap operations this week to ensure enough rupiah liquidity in the market following its benchmark interest rate hike, a senior bank official told Reuters on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta, Indonesia September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi/File Photo

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised its key rate IDR=, the 7-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent on Thursday last week to bolster the rupiah and stem capital outflows.

The overnight contract for the Jakarta Interbank Offered Rate (JIBOR) rose to 4.22528 percent on average the following day, from 4.02500 percent.

“Even though the 7-day reverse repo rate was hiked 25 bps, we must maintain enough rupiah liquidity in the money market,” Nanang Hendarsah, BI’s head of monetary management said. “With more FX swaps, there will be more rupiah liquidity.” He added that BI will review whether to conduct two or three FX swap each week depending on market condition.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sam Holmes

