May 25, 2018 / 4:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's parliament approves tougher anti-terror laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament approved on Friday tougher anti-terrorism laws as it seeks to combat a surge in homegrown Islamist militancy, days after suicide bombings claimed by Islamic State killed more than 30 people in the city of Surabaya.

A view of Indonesia's Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

Revising a 2003 law became a top priority for the world’s biggest Muslim-majority in the wake of the Surabaya attacks, which were the deadliest since 2002 bombings on the tourist island of Bali.The revised law will allow police to preemptively detain suspects for longer and prosecute those who join or recruit for militant groups.

Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Michael Perry

