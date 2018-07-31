Indonesian court disbands Islamic State-linked group for 'terrorism'

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A court in Indonesia disbanded Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), the country’s largest Islamic State-linked group, on Tuesday for “conducting terrorism” and affiliating itself with the militant organization.

Judge Aris Bawono Langgeng delivered the verdict in a heavily guarded South Jakarta court in the capital of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

JAD, a loose grouping of Islamic State sympathizers, has thousands of followers in Indonesia. Its leader, Aman Abdurrahman, was sentenced to death last month for masterminding from his jail cell a string of deadly militant attacks.