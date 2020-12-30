Indonesia bans hardline Islamic Defender's Front group

FILE PHOTO: People gather for the homecoming of Rizieq Shihab, the leader of Indonesian Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) who has resided in Saudi Arabia since 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has banned the controversial but politically influential hardline group the Islamic Defender’s Front, the country’s chief security minister announced on Wednesday.

Mahfud MD said the group, widely known by its acronym FPI, had been officially outlawed, effective immediately. FPI is led by firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq, a controversial figure in Indonesian politics, who was arrested earlier this month.

“The government has banned FPI activities and will stop any activities carried out by FPI,” Mahfud said. “FPI no longer has legal standing,” he added.