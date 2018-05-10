FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 10, 2018 / 1:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia police say hostage crisis at high-security jail resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DEPOK, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police have resolved a hostage crisis at a high-security jail on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta, after nearly all the Islamist prisoners involved had surrendered, the country’s deputy police chief said on Thursday.

A mobile brigade policeman patrols near an armoured vehicle at the Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok, Indonesia, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

“We have minimized the number of victims. The operation ended at 07:15 (a.m.),” Commissioner General Syafruddin told a news briefing.

“The majority of terrorism convicts, above 90 percent, have surrendered,” he said. Earlier, a Reuters witness had heard several blasts at the jail in Depok.

Reporting by Darren Whiteside and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.