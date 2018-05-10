Indonesia police say hostage crisis at high-security jail resolved

DEPOK, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police have resolved a hostage crisis at a high-security jail on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta, after nearly all the Islamist prisoners involved had surrendered, the country’s deputy police chief said on Thursday.

A mobile brigade policeman patrols near an armoured vehicle at the Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok, Indonesia, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

“We have minimized the number of victims. The operation ended at 07:15 (a.m.),” Commissioner General Syafruddin told a news briefing.

“The majority of terrorism convicts, above 90 percent, have surrendered,” he said. Earlier, a Reuters witness had heard several blasts at the jail in Depok.