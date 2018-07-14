FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 14, 2018 / 2:24 PM / in an hour

Indonesian police shoot dead three suspected militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian anti-terrorism officers shot dead three suspected Islamic militants on Saturday in the central Java city of Yogyakarta, police said.

Indonesian police guard is seen near the scene of a shooting in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 14, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

National police spokesman Mohammad Iqbal said the officers from the elite unit had shot the suspects after being attacked with “sharp weapons and a firearm”.

Indonesian police stand near the scene of a shooting in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 14, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

Two officers suffered arm wounds and police seized four machetes and a revolver.

Iqbal’s statement said the men were believed to be members of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), a loose grouping of hundreds of Islamic State sympathizers that is on a U.S. State Department terrorist list.

The majority-Muslim Southeast Asian nation has faced a surge in homegrown Islamist militancy in recent years. In May, around 30 people were killed in suicide bombings in Surabaya, the deadliest attack in over a decade.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.