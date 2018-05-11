FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 6:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Indonesia’s startup boom

Clara Ferreira-Marques

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Southeast Asia’s largest economy has seen a flurry of homegrown tech successes, led by $5 billion ride-hailing firm Go-Jek. Willson Cuaca of East Ventures and Donald Wihardja of Convergence Ventures explain why, and how, Jakarta can keep the hits coming.

Children play at an electricity pylon in Jakarta, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

