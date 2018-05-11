Breakingviews - The Exchange: Indonesia’s startup boom

SINGAPORE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Southeast Asia’s largest economy has seen a flurry of homegrown tech successes, led by $5 billion ride-hailing firm Go-Jek. Willson Cuaca of East Ventures and Donald Wihardja of Convergence Ventures explain why, and how, Jakarta can keep the hits coming.
If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.
