January 15, 2018 / 5:47 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

People evacuated from Indonesia Stock Exchange after reports of collapsed structure: Metro TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Dozens of people were seen running from the Indonesian stock Exchange in central Jakarta on Monday, Metro TV showed, after unconfirmed reports of a collapsed structure inside the building.

Director of the stock exchange Alpino Kianjaya declined to comment on the incident. Markets are currently in midday break and will reopen at 1.30pm local time.

Images circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the multi-storey building.

TV images showed some people sitting on the steps outside the building.

Jakarta police said they were seeking more information on the incident.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Michael Perry

