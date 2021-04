Singapore Navy's MV Swift Rescue departs for rescue efforts regarding Indonesia's missing submarine KRI Nanggala-402, in Singapore April 21, 2021, in this image obtained from social media. Facebook/Ng Eng Hen/via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that he had ordered “optimal” search and rescue efforts for a submarine and its 53 crew that went missing in waters north of the island of Bali,

He said the crew were the “main priority” of the search and expressed his sympathy to the their family members over their ongoing ordeal.