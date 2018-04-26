Indonesia to keep crude palm oil, cocoa export taxes unchanged in May

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will keep its export tax for cocoa unchanged at 5 percent in May and will again not charge tax on shipments of crude palm oil, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

That will mark the second month with the tax on cocoa at 5 percent as the government’s reference price is seen remaining between $2,000 and $2,750 per tonne.

The export tax for CPO will be kept at zero for the thirteenth month as prices are seen below a threshold of $750 per tonne.